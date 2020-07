Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience. Discover an oasis where community relationships are enriched within an environment unlike any other.