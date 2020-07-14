All apartments in Tampa
Southern Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Southern Cove

8741 Grove Ter · (813) 370-1278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 OFF All Apartments OR $99 App/Admin!
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off Remodeled Apartments OR $99 App/Admin!
Location

8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL 33617

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8733-269 · Avail. Aug 5

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 8736-174 · Avail. Aug 6

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5432-5432 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southern Cove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
parking
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes offer a great kitchen, plenty of living space, a sparkling pool, a great location and we are pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southern Cove have any available units?
Southern Cove has 16 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Southern Cove have?
Some of Southern Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southern Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Southern Cove is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF All Apartments OR $99 App/Admin!
Is Southern Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Southern Cove is pet friendly.
Does Southern Cove offer parking?
Yes, Southern Cove offers parking.
Does Southern Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southern Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southern Cove have a pool?
Yes, Southern Cove has a pool.
Does Southern Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Southern Cove has accessible units.
Does Southern Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southern Cove has units with dishwashers.
