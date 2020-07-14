Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southern Cove.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
parking
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes offer a great kitchen, plenty of living space, a sparkling pool, a great location and we are pet friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Southern Cove have any available units?
Southern Cove has 16 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Southern Cove have?
Some of Southern Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southern Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Southern Cove is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF All Apartments OR $99 App/Admin!
Is Southern Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Southern Cove is pet friendly.
Does Southern Cove offer parking?
Yes, Southern Cove offers parking.
Does Southern Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southern Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.