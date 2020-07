Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving parking gym business center clubhouse hot tub internet access playground

Welcome to Sherwood Oaks in Riverview, Florida! We are a pet-friendly community nestled along a tree-lined drive. The mature canopy offers the feeling of seclusive and the scenic nature trail lets you unwind after a long day. We are proud to offer spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes, all of which will begin renovations very soon. Our community boasts grilling areas and a sparkling pool with sundeck. We are hard at work upgrading our community and would love to show you all of the exciting changes coming. Contact us today to learn more!