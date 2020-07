Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport coffee bar dog park

At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.



Experience the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of when you call Sabal Palm Carrollwood home. Our North Tampa apartments are set next to a 6-acre lake, providing you with the serenity and natural beauty that come along with the setting. Once you arrive at Sabal Palm, you won’t ever want to leave. Our beautiful grounds, well-appointed apartments and community amenities add up to excellent living in Tampa.



Choose from 9-foot or vaulted ceilings. Select apartments include in-unit washers and dryers, while all apartments have connections for both. Relax during warm Tampa evenings on your screened in patio or balcony.