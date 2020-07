Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal trash valet

Make your way home to Radius Palms, just minutes away from the University of South Florida, world-renowned cuisine, excellent retail, and first-rate recreation centers. Enjoy high-end amenities such as our resort-style swimming pools with outdoor kitchens, well equipped fitness center, and elegant community areas designed with you in mind. Your four-legged pal is sure to find new friends at play in our specially designed bark park.



Elevate your lifestyle with our luxury details and modern finishes. Inside and out, Radius Palms is simply exceptional.