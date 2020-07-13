Post Hyde Park

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 lease fee
Additional: Common area water and electric fee: $4.25/month; Trash: $6/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $500 per pet (30 lbs & under), $1000 per pet (over 30 lbs)
fee: $400 per pet (30 lbs & under), $800 per pet (over 30 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull including American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Bull Terrier, Chow, Presa Canario, Shar-peis, any mixed breed that includes any prohibited breed, dogs with specific defensive or attack training, former Military or Police trained dogs, and any dog with a history of biting. Exotic pets and reptiles are also prohibited; Weight limit: 80 lbs combined
Storage Details: Small unit: $25/month; Large unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.