Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage community garden guest suite package receiving

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Post Hyde Park in Downtown Tampa is in one of it's most eclectic neighborhoods where there is always something fun to do. You'll also be near the SoHo district and Hyde Park Village for fabulous dining and shopping. We're also just a short drive away from the white sandy beaches of Clearwater and St. Pete's, the Raymond James Stadium and the University of Tampa. You'll love the lush courtyards and two pools offered at Post Hyde Park in Downtown Tampa. These luxury apartments, carriage homes and townhomes are all pet-friendly. You'll also find that many of our apartments have designer kitchens which include tile backsplashes, granite or quartz countertops and tile flooring. And ask about our other luxury features such as marble entryways, fireplaces, sunrooms, storage apartments and detached garages.