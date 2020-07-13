All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like Post Hyde Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
Post Hyde Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Post Hyde Park

502 S Fremont Ave · (833) 501-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Courier City - Oscawana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 716 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit 436 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

See 24+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Unit 1230 · Avail. now

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Unit 1217 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Hyde Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
community garden
guest suite
package receiving
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Post Hyde Park in Downtown Tampa is in one of it's most eclectic neighborhoods where there is always something fun to do. You'll also be near the SoHo district and Hyde Park Village for fabulous dining and shopping. We're also just a short drive away from the white sandy beaches of Clearwater and St. Pete's, the Raymond James Stadium and the University of Tampa. You'll love the lush courtyards and two pools offered at Post Hyde Park in Downtown Tampa. These luxury apartments, carriage homes and townhomes are all pet-friendly. You'll also find that many of our apartments have designer kitchens which include tile backsplashes, granite or quartz countertops and tile flooring. And ask about our other luxury features such as marble entryways, fireplaces, sunrooms, storage apartments and detached garages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 lease fee
Additional: Common area water and electric fee: $4.25/month; Trash: $6/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $500 per pet (30 lbs & under), $1000 per pet (over 30 lbs)
fee: $400 per pet (30 lbs & under), $800 per pet (over 30 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull including American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Bull Terrier, Chow, Presa Canario, Shar-peis, any mixed breed that includes any prohibited breed, dogs with specific defensive or attack training, former Military or Police trained dogs, and any dog with a history of biting. Exotic pets and reptiles are also prohibited; Weight limit: 80 lbs combined
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Small unit: $25/month; Large unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Hyde Park have any available units?
Post Hyde Park has 47 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Post Hyde Park have?
Some of Post Hyde Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Hyde Park currently offering any rent specials?
Post Hyde Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Hyde Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Hyde Park is pet friendly.
Does Post Hyde Park offer parking?
Yes, Post Hyde Park offers parking.
Does Post Hyde Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Hyde Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Hyde Park have a pool?
Yes, Post Hyde Park has a pool.
Does Post Hyde Park have accessible units?
No, Post Hyde Park does not have accessible units.
Does Post Hyde Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Hyde Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Post Hyde Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity