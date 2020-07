Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living. Here at Palmera Pointe, we have unmatched amenities and features in our spacious homes including custom flooring, designer kitchens, elegant woodwork and soft lighting. These high quality finishes create a contemporary lifestyle for our residents. Palmera Pointe is located in the Town & Country district of Tampa, just 10 minutes from the airport and is within easy access to Veteran’s Expressway, Highways 60 & 275, and only a short journey to Tampa’s premier shopping malls, restaurants, museums, sports stadiums, business districts, and beaches. Call us today to see why Palmera Pointe should be your new home!