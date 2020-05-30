All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:21 AM

Millennium Westshore

4400 W Spruce St · (813) 344-1319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 180 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 168 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 487 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 386 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millennium Westshore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
internet access
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Millennium Westshore represents the best in South Tampa luxury living, offering studios through three bedrooms in stunning open concept designs that feature 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, huge closet spaces and solid surface flooring options, including stained concrete. Step outside your door and find yourself surrounded by the finest amenities, including leather recliners in our theater style media room, two tanning beds, fitness video library and yoga area in our state of the art fitness facility, a demonstration kitchen with complimentary cooking classes and our resort style pool that offers Wi-Fi.If hitting the town is more your style, then take a walk to the Tampa Bay's hottest night life, shopping and dining options at Baystreet at International Mall , or take a short trip to relax beachside at one of many magnificent local beaches. With the perfect location in the heart of the Westshore Business District, you are just minutes to work and play, the best of both worlds. Resident services include personal, on-site resident relations specialists, door to door trash pick-up, including recycling, complimentary DVD rentals, dry cleaning and shoe repair, mobile pet grooming with walk services available, weekly car detail appointments and a fully equipped business center with Wi-Fi, printer and scanner. You expect nothing but the best which makes Millennium your perfect choice; impeccable service, modern luxury and a new era in urban living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Studio or 1 bedroom: $150, 2 bedroom: $250, 3 bedroom: $350
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150- $300 (Depending on weight)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 monthly pet rent (per pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs combined
Dogs
deposit: $150-$300 per dog (based on weight)
fee: $150-$300 per dog (based on weight)
Cats
fee: $150 per cat
Parking Details: Garage: Open parking included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Millennium Westshore have any available units?
Millennium Westshore has 5 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Millennium Westshore have?
Some of Millennium Westshore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millennium Westshore currently offering any rent specials?
Millennium Westshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millennium Westshore pet-friendly?
Yes, Millennium Westshore is pet friendly.
Does Millennium Westshore offer parking?
Yes, Millennium Westshore offers parking.
Does Millennium Westshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Millennium Westshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Millennium Westshore have a pool?
Yes, Millennium Westshore has a pool.
Does Millennium Westshore have accessible units?
No, Millennium Westshore does not have accessible units.
Does Millennium Westshore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Millennium Westshore has units with dishwashers.

