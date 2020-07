Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage package receiving yoga accessible elevator bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table trash valet

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Live carefree every day. At Lantower Brandon Crossroads, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations. With so much to do in the perfect location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.