Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse dog park playground pool table trash valet

Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters

A lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more. Innovo Living on Waters is more than a new construction apartment community.it is an innovative concept completely focused on the living Experience. As indicated in the name, Innovo is a fresh, earth friendly approach in a contemporary resort rental community. Innovo Living on Waters offers contemporary design, high quality luxury finishes and well-appointed amenities, at a price point within your reach

Discover for yourself why the Innovo Living on Waters Experience is designed for you.