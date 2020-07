Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area. Our pet friendly community features amenities such as an outdoor entertainment courtyard, bike storage, garage parking and fiber internet available the day you move in, all while being just steps away from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.