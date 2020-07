Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly coffee bar concierge internet cafe

Welcome home to Haven at Waters Edge, a quiet enclave of lakeside apartment homes centrally located just off Waters Avenue. Situated conveniently close to I-275, our community is close to shopping and dining in Carrollwood, plus all the bars and trendy eateries in Seminole Heights.Haven at Waters Edge offers one and two-bedroom homes featuring spacious, open-concept layouts, many with oversized and screened in lanais. Our community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, available covered parking and more!Come home to Haven at Waters Edge and enjoy all that our community has to offer. Now under new management, we have exciting new renovations now available. Experience the difference at Haven at Waters Edge, and schedule your tour today!