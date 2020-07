Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving sauna yoga elevator dog park game room

We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Grady Square is a 300-unit residential apartment community in the Westshore Business District in Tampa, FL. From the moment you enter this exclusive community, you will realize Grady Square is a community like none other in the area. Our residents will be enveloped in high-end luxury amenities accompanied by the highest level of customer service available. Being pampered will be a way of life for Grady Square residents. Within the community, residents will enjoy the finest amenities including a large resort-style pool and spa, expertly designed fitness center with a yoga and spin studio, shaded picnic areas with outdoor grills and more. Grady Square also wants you to be able to pamper your pet. In addition to the local parks and trails available to share with your pet, the community has a fenced pet walk and private pet spa featuring bathing, drying and grooming station.