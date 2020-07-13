Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking

At Garden Terrace, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located Located in the heart of North Tampa near the Temple Terrace neighborhood, Garden Terrace offers easy access to all areas of Tampa. With our easy access to public transportation and the close proximity of several local grocery stores, it will be easy for you to make Garden Terrace a place to come home to! Our single-story, villa-style Temple Terrace Tampa apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tampa near Busch Gardens.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Garden Terrace is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Tampa employers and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Temple Terrace Tampa apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Garden Terrace is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.