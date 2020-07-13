All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Garden Terrace

Open Now until 5:30pm
8725 Del Rey Ct · (813) 437-1708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8725 Del Rey Ct, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garden Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
At Garden Terrace, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located Located in the heart of North Tampa near the Temple Terrace neighborhood, Garden Terrace offers easy access to all areas of Tampa. With our easy access to public transportation and the close proximity of several local grocery stores, it will be easy for you to make Garden Terrace a place to come home to! Our single-story, villa-style Temple Terrace Tampa apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tampa near Busch Gardens.

Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Garden Terrace is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Tampa employers and easy access to public transportation.

Not only are our Temple Terrace Tampa apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Garden Terrace is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, Move-In fee $250-$500
Additional: Liability Waiver Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250-$300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Please inquire about breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garden Terrace have any available units?
Garden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Garden Terrace have?
Some of Garden Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Garden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garden Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Garden Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Garden Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Garden Terrace offers parking.
Does Garden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garden Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garden Terrace have a pool?
No, Garden Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Garden Terrace have accessible units?
No, Garden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Garden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Garden Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
