Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool on-site laundry hot tub tennis court

Deerpath on the Lake meets your needs for value and quality. This tranquil refuge sits on the park-like shores of Boot Lake in Carrollwood, and is located only minutes from shopping, schools and major thoroughfares. Deerpath on the Lake Apartments offers contemporary studio, one, two and three bedroom homes with spacious living rooms with dining areas, fully-equipped kitchens with great pantries and dishwashers, and cozy bedrooms with oversized walk-in closets. Enjoy the peace and serenity of the lake from your screened-in patio. Great added conveniences such central air and washer and dryer connections are why Deerpath on the Lake is a perfect home.