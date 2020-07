Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage community garden dog park

Crosswynde Apartments offer stylish and spaciously comfortable apartments in that idyllic Tampa, Florida setting. Imagine relaxing out by the resort style pool while the Florida palm trees dance in the breeze above. If you prefer the more active lifestyle, you’ll find that here too with our basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. We offer all the conveniences you need with in-home washers and dryers, online payments, and much more. You'll feel right at home in our beautifully appointed apartments with nine foot ceilings. Crosswynde Apartments are conveniently located near major highways and Tampa’s exciting progressive downtown. Enjoy the entertainment and nightlife that the bay area offers, just minutes away.