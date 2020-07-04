All apartments in Tampa
Casa Bella on Westshore

6601 S West Shore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6601 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
yoga
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
yoga
Beautiful community centrally located South Tampa off South Westshore Blvd. Gated with 2 pools, jacuzzi, fitness center, Yoga room and sauna

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Bella on Westshore have any available units?
Casa Bella on Westshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Bella on Westshore have?
Some of Casa Bella on Westshore's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Bella on Westshore currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Bella on Westshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Bella on Westshore pet-friendly?
No, Casa Bella on Westshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does Casa Bella on Westshore offer parking?
No, Casa Bella on Westshore does not offer parking.
Does Casa Bella on Westshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa Bella on Westshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Bella on Westshore have a pool?
Yes, Casa Bella on Westshore has a pool.
Does Casa Bella on Westshore have accessible units?
No, Casa Bella on Westshore does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Bella on Westshore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Bella on Westshore has units with dishwashers.

