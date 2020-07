Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill package receiving tennis court parking 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments online portal

Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude. Close to Interstate 275 and Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood Station is an easy commute to local employment centers and the Greater Tampa area. The community features well designed floor plans with amenities such as washers and dryers in every home, spacious closets, vaulted ceilings and water views (in select homes). A scenic fishing lake, numerous recreation facilities, and pet care center are just a few of the amenities you will enjoy at Carrollwood Station.



Come home to the lifestyle you deserve. Come home to Carrollwood Station.