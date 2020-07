Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal accessible alarm system business center dog grooming area e-payments game room media room pool table trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Preserve is a Tampa bayfront apartment community with 1,2 , and 3 bedroom apartments for everyone. Appointed with details including espresso colored wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, quartz countertops, spacious walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryers and screened in patios and balconies. Inside the gated entry, enjoy a Wi-Fi-equipped clubhouse, boardwalk, sparkling pool, outdoor grill pavilion, high-endurance fitness center, basketball court, and more! It is perfectly situated in the heart of South Tampa with convenient access to anything you will need. We're a short distance from Downtown Tampa, the Florida Aquarium, Channelside, Harbor Island, Amalie Arena and the Tampa Bay Riverwalk and just across the Gandy bridge to St. Petersburg. Please note that all floor plan ...