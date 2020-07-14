Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors cable included carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse community garden conference room e-payments game room green community guest parking hot tub lobby media room online portal smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Montague in Tampa Bay Area has unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent that feature spacious walk-in closets, soothing soaking tubs, nickel plated fixtures, ceiling fans, and gourmet kitchens which include stainless steel appliances, microwaves, granite-style counters and 42-inch upper cabinets. Located just minutes from Tampa's fine dining and entertainment, our pet-friendly community includes a bark park, spectacular pool and a high endurance fitness zone. Camden Montague is an ideal location in the Tampa Bay Area in Hillsborough county and bordering Pinellas County, we are located minutes away from the Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport, Clearwater and area beaches, downtown business districts, International Plaza, Citrus Park and Countryside Malls. Please note that all floor plan ...