Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

Camden Montague

9567 Sunbelt St · (623) 552-5432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL 33635

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Montague.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car wash area
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Montague in Tampa Bay Area has unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent that feature spacious walk-in closets, soothing soaking tubs, nickel plated fixtures, ceiling fans, and gourmet kitchens which include stainless steel appliances, microwaves, granite-style counters and 42-inch upper cabinets. Located just minutes from Tampa's fine dining and entertainment, our pet-friendly community includes a bark park, spectacular pool and a high endurance fitness zone. Camden Montague is an ideal location in the Tampa Bay Area in Hillsborough county and bordering Pinellas County, we are located minutes away from the Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport, Clearwater and area beaches, downtown business districts, International Plaza, Citrus Park and Countryside Malls. Please note that all floor plan ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $295
Additional: Cable and Internet $91, Valet Living (trash pickup) $25, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. Call us with any pet-related questions and come visit our dog park!
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Residents have access to open parking with valid parking sticker. Visitors park in designated visitor spots or by front office. Available to rent: Single Garage: $125/mo; Tandem Garage: $150/mo; Carports: $45/mo; Bike Storage: $10/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Montague have any available units?
Camden Montague has 7 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Montague have?
Some of Camden Montague's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Montague currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Montague is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Montague pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Montague is pet friendly.
Does Camden Montague offer parking?
Yes, Camden Montague offers parking.
Does Camden Montague have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Montague offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Montague have a pool?
Yes, Camden Montague has a pool.
Does Camden Montague have accessible units?
No, Camden Montague does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Montague have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Montague has units with dishwashers.
