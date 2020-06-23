Amenities
Buena Vista Apartments is excited to offer gorgeous studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Each spacious floor plan features an all electric gourmet kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, central air conditioning, a private patio or balcony and more. Our clean community also features a sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and covered parking space. Buena Vista Apartments redefines quality living by combining luxury amenities in a truly breathtaking location.