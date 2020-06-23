All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Buena Vista

Open Now until 6pm
4610 N Armenia Ave · (813) 940-4709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
St Joseph's Hospital

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0207 · Avail. Sep 12

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1031 · Avail. Aug 14

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0236 · Avail. Sep 10

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buena Vista.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
Buena Vista Apartments is excited to offer gorgeous studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Each spacious floor plan features an all electric gourmet kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, central air conditioning, a private patio or balcony and more. Our clean community also features a sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and covered parking space. Buena Vista Apartments redefines quality living by combining luxury amenities in a truly breathtaking location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. open lot, carport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Buena Vista have any available units?
Buena Vista has 3 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Buena Vista have?
Some of Buena Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Buena Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Buena Vista is pet friendly.
Does Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, Buena Vista offers parking.
Does Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Buena Vista have a pool?
Yes, Buena Vista has a pool.
Does Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.

