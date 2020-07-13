All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like Bainbridge Ybor City.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Bainbridge Ybor City

Open Now until 6pm
1512 E 12th Ave · (808) 201-7257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Reduced upfront fee look and lease special! Please call for additional details. Restrictions Apply.
Location

1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 373 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 368 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,882

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bainbridge Ybor City.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
accessible
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Let us introduce you to Bainbridge Ybor City, the newest luxury apartment community located just northeast of downtown Tampa! Designed with a real live-and-play balance in mind our atmosphere is one of vibrant history and diverse charm! Just like Ybor itself! Even before you step inside you will see we are something different! Our four story building boasts a beautiful center courtyard and pool, lush greenways with seating and fountains, and comfortable social hangout places so you can relax on your own or meet new friends! Once inside you will experience a blend of energetic decor and plush state-of-the-art amenities! Our studio, one and two bedroom homes have all the modern and luxurious features you would expect and our community amenities are top-notch! Our homes feature large kitchens with high-end finishes, quartz counters, pendant lighting, double vanity options, and many more coordinating designer touches.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: Starting at $250 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $250 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Other. Garage and Surface Parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bainbridge Ybor City have any available units?
Bainbridge Ybor City has 23 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Bainbridge Ybor City have?
Some of Bainbridge Ybor City's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bainbridge Ybor City currently offering any rent specials?
Bainbridge Ybor City is offering the following rent specials: Reduced upfront fee look and lease special! Please call for additional details. Restrictions Apply.
Is Bainbridge Ybor City pet-friendly?
Yes, Bainbridge Ybor City is pet friendly.
Does Bainbridge Ybor City offer parking?
Yes, Bainbridge Ybor City offers parking.
Does Bainbridge Ybor City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bainbridge Ybor City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bainbridge Ybor City have a pool?
Yes, Bainbridge Ybor City has a pool.
Does Bainbridge Ybor City have accessible units?
Yes, Bainbridge Ybor City has accessible units.
Does Bainbridge Ybor City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bainbridge Ybor City has units with dishwashers.
