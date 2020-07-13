Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access trash valet yoga accessible business center car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Let us introduce you to Bainbridge Ybor City, the newest luxury apartment community located just northeast of downtown Tampa! Designed with a real live-and-play balance in mind our atmosphere is one of vibrant history and diverse charm! Just like Ybor itself! Even before you step inside you will see we are something different! Our four story building boasts a beautiful center courtyard and pool, lush greenways with seating and fountains, and comfortable social hangout places so you can relax on your own or meet new friends! Once inside you will experience a blend of energetic decor and plush state-of-the-art amenities! Our studio, one and two bedroom homes have all the modern and luxurious features you would expect and our community amenities are top-notch! Our homes feature large kitchens with high-end finishes, quartz counters, pendant lighting, double vanity options, and many more coordinating designer touches.