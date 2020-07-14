Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar internet cafe package receiving

Avion at Carrollwood offers more than just one and two bedroom apartment homes in Tampa, Florida, they offer a convenient and comfortable lifestyle! Our pet friendly homes in the Carrollwood neighborhood are sure to accommodate you and your guests with newly renovated interiors and community amenities, such as our newly designed clubhouse, 24 hour state of the art fitness center, resort-style pool with designer lounge furniture and cabanas, pet park with agility equipment, and more. Inside your home you'll find that details matter with wood-like plank flooring, upgraded black appliances, refinished countertops and backsplash in kitchen, 2" plantation style blinds, and screen patios! Reserve your new home online with the easy online application, or, stop in for your personal tour today.