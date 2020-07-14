Amenities
Avion at Carrollwood offers more than just one and two bedroom apartment homes in Tampa, Florida, they offer a convenient and comfortable lifestyle! Our pet friendly homes in the Carrollwood neighborhood are sure to accommodate you and your guests with newly renovated interiors and community amenities, such as our newly designed clubhouse, 24 hour state of the art fitness center, resort-style pool with designer lounge furniture and cabanas, pet park with agility equipment, and more. Inside your home you'll find that details matter with wood-like plank flooring, upgraded black appliances, refinished countertops and backsplash in kitchen, 2" plantation style blinds, and screen patios! Reserve your new home online with the easy online application, or, stop in for your personal tour today.