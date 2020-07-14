All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Avion at Carrollwood

11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy · (813) 489-4601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0102 · Avail. Oct 24

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avion at Carrollwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
internet cafe
package receiving
Avion at Carrollwood offers more than just one and two bedroom apartment homes in Tampa, Florida, they offer a convenient and comfortable lifestyle! Our pet friendly homes in the Carrollwood neighborhood are sure to accommodate you and your guests with newly renovated interiors and community amenities, such as our newly designed clubhouse, 24 hour state of the art fitness center, resort-style pool with designer lounge furniture and cabanas, pet park with agility equipment, and more. Inside your home you'll find that details matter with wood-like plank flooring, upgraded black appliances, refinished countertops and backsplash in kitchen, 2" plantation style blinds, and screen patios! Reserve your new home online with the easy online application, or, stop in for your personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avion at Carrollwood have any available units?
Avion at Carrollwood has 23 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Avion at Carrollwood have?
Some of Avion at Carrollwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avion at Carrollwood currently offering any rent specials?
Avion at Carrollwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avion at Carrollwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Avion at Carrollwood is pet friendly.
Does Avion at Carrollwood offer parking?
Yes, Avion at Carrollwood offers parking.
Does Avion at Carrollwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avion at Carrollwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avion at Carrollwood have a pool?
Yes, Avion at Carrollwood has a pool.
Does Avion at Carrollwood have accessible units?
No, Avion at Carrollwood does not have accessible units.
Does Avion at Carrollwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avion at Carrollwood has units with dishwashers.
