Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access key fob access package receiving sauna yoga elevator parking dog grooming area game room media room

We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Luxurious apartment living in downtown Tampa can now be yours to enjoy at Aurora. Set to redefine city living, Aurora opened its doors to future residents in late 2016, and offers the lifestyle you desire. Encompassed within this chic, industrial style development are 351 luxury apartment residences. Residents will find an abundance of amenities at their doorstep, from the fireside business center and lounge to the media and gaming gallery. A 2,400 square foot fitness center with TRX and yoga/spin studio, resort-style pool with luxurious lounging areas, and so much more await you at our one-of-a-kind community!