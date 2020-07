Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking garage tennis court accessible pool car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet access internet cafe online portal pool table

Welcome to Arbors at Carrollwood, our newly renovated apartment features one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. We have 12 different floor plans, some including lofts, garages, and all have an abundance of storage space. The modern design of our interior upgrades includes grey, two-tone paint with white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Our location is just minutes from I-275 and the Veterans Expressway. With Sprout, Whole Foods, Target, Sam's Club, Starbucks and plenty of restaurants right around the corner, you will love living here. We are pet-friendly and have a large dog park in our property. Our residents stay active with our onsite fitness center and tennis court. Stop by today for a tour!