9809 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33612 North Tampa
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 bed 1 bath home, available to move in TODAY!!! with central A/C and heater, ceramic tile floors and washer and dryer Hook Up. Great location! spacious, bright and good price! Very well maintained! Hurry before is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9809 N 10TH STREET have any available units?
9809 N 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9809 N 10TH STREET have?
Some of 9809 N 10TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9809 N 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9809 N 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.