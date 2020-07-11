All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
9608 North 10th Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 7:41 PM

9608 North 10th Street

9608 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9608 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 North 10th Street have any available units?
9608 North 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9608 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9608 North 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9608 North 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9608 North 10th Street offer parking?
No, 9608 North 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9608 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 North 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 North 10th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9608 North 10th Street has a pool.
Does 9608 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 9608 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9608 North 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9608 North 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9608 North 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
