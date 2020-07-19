All apartments in Tampa
9604 North Rome Avenue
9604 North Rome Avenue

9604 North Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9604 North Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,594 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 North Rome Avenue have any available units?
9604 North Rome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9604 North Rome Avenue have?
Some of 9604 North Rome Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 North Rome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9604 North Rome Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 North Rome Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9604 North Rome Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9604 North Rome Avenue offer parking?
No, 9604 North Rome Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9604 North Rome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9604 North Rome Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 North Rome Avenue have a pool?
No, 9604 North Rome Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9604 North Rome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9604 North Rome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 North Rome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9604 North Rome Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
