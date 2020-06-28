Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9418 N ELMER STREET
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9418 N ELMER STREET
9418 N Elmer St
·
No Longer Available
Location
9418 N Elmer St, Tampa, FL 33612
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come and see a nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths home. Great location nearby bush garden, USF and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have any available units?
9418 N ELMER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 9418 N ELMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9418 N ELMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9418 N ELMER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET offer parking?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have a pool?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
