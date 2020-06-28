All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 9418 N ELMER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9418 N ELMER STREET
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

9418 N ELMER STREET

9418 N Elmer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9418 N Elmer St, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come and see a nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths home. Great location nearby bush garden, USF and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have any available units?
9418 N ELMER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9418 N ELMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9418 N ELMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9418 N ELMER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET offer parking?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have a pool?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9418 N ELMER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9418 N ELMER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College