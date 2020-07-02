All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 9415 North Mulberry Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9415 North Mulberry Street - B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9415 North Mulberry Street - B

9415 North Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9415 North Mulberry Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
FULLY RENOVATED. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has bee fully renovated with soft close all wood cabinets in the kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, tiles throughout the whole unit. Fans in all rooms. Section 8 tenants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 North Mulberry Street - B have any available units?
9415 North Mulberry Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9415 North Mulberry Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
9415 North Mulberry Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 North Mulberry Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 9415 North Mulberry Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9415 North Mulberry Street - B offer parking?
No, 9415 North Mulberry Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 9415 North Mulberry Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 North Mulberry Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 North Mulberry Street - B have a pool?
No, 9415 North Mulberry Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 9415 North Mulberry Street - B have accessible units?
No, 9415 North Mulberry Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 North Mulberry Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9415 North Mulberry Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 North Mulberry Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 9415 North Mulberry Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College