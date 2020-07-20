9413 North Mulberry Street, Tampa, FL 33612 North Tampa
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
FULLY RENOVATED. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has bee fully renovated with soft close all wood cabinets in the kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, tiles throughout the whole unit. Fans in all rooms. Section 8 tenants welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9413 North Mulberry Street - A have any available units?
9413 North Mulberry Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9413 North Mulberry Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
9413 North Mulberry Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.