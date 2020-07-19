All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9411 North Mulberry Street - B

9411 North Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

9411 North Mulberry Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
FULLY RENOVATED. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has bee fully renovated with soft close all wood cabinets in the kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, tiles throughout the whole unit. Fans in all rooms. Section 8 tenants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 North Mulberry Street - B have any available units?
9411 North Mulberry Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9411 North Mulberry Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
9411 North Mulberry Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 North Mulberry Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 9411 North Mulberry Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9411 North Mulberry Street - B offer parking?
No, 9411 North Mulberry Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 9411 North Mulberry Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 North Mulberry Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 North Mulberry Street - B have a pool?
No, 9411 North Mulberry Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 9411 North Mulberry Street - B have accessible units?
No, 9411 North Mulberry Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 North Mulberry Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 North Mulberry Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 North Mulberry Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 9411 North Mulberry Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.
