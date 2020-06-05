All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9409 Oak Meadow Ct.
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

9409 Oak Meadow Ct.

9409 Oak Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

9409 Oak Meadow Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Hunter's Green - This gated community home located in Hunter's Green is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this spacious home featuring tile & wood flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a nice floor plan and a 2 car attached garage. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the play button which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=994vw9doQ8Y

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website www.ApplyForThisHome.com

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Bruce B Downs to Hunters Green entrance, right on Highland Oak, right on Parkway, right on Oak Meadow.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE4933375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. have any available units?
9409 Oak Meadow Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. have?
Some of 9409 Oak Meadow Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Oak Meadow Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. offers parking.
Does 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. have a pool?
No, 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 Oak Meadow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
