9403 N 10th Street Apt A
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM
9403 N 10th Street Apt A
9403 North 10th Street
No Longer Available
Location
9403 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex for rent on North 10th St $750.00 - 2/1 Duplex, open floor plan, ceramic tile floors throughout. Very large fenced in backyard. This is an adorable home and wont last long!!!!
(RLNE5167516)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have any available units?
9403 N 10th Street Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 9403 N 10th Street Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
9403 N 10th Street Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 N 10th Street Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A offer parking?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have a pool?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have accessible units?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
