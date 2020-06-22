All apartments in Tampa
9403 N 10th Street Apt A
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

9403 N 10th Street Apt A

9403 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9403 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex for rent on North 10th St $750.00 - 2/1 Duplex, open floor plan, ceramic tile floors throughout. Very large fenced in backyard. This is an adorable home and wont last long!!!!

(RLNE5167516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have any available units?
9403 N 10th Street Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9403 N 10th Street Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
9403 N 10th Street Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 N 10th Street Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A offer parking?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have a pool?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have accessible units?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9403 N 10th Street Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9403 N 10th Street Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
