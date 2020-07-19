All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9401 North 19th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9401 North 19th Street

9401 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9401 North 19th Street, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bed, 2 baths, 1336 sq. ft., 1 story home in Tampa, FL! Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Cozy breakfast area. Spacious living room. Magnificent master suite. Covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 North 19th Street have any available units?
9401 North 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9401 North 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9401 North 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 North 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 North 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9401 North 19th Street offer parking?
No, 9401 North 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9401 North 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 North 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 North 19th Street have a pool?
No, 9401 North 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9401 North 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 9401 North 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 North 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 North 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 North 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 North 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
