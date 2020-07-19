9401 North 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bed, 2 baths, 1336 sq. ft., 1 story home in Tampa, FL! Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Cozy breakfast area. Spacious living room. Magnificent master suite. Covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.