937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

PRIME HARBOUR ISLAND LOCATION, WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with private attached 1 CAR GARAGE in Desirable Island Walk! Upon entering the townhome, you will be impressed immediately with the vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors! This condo has been upgraded and features wood flooring throughout, Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, private screened balcony, fans in every room, and 3 pane hurricane glass doors. This elegant community is loaded with amenities: 24 hr. controlled access entry, 2 pools & heated spa, 2 lighted tennis courts, s walking/biking trails, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground & furnished clubhouse. Harbour Island school district is top A rated with Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle and award-winning Plant High School. Accepting Pets with approve. Location is Ideal! Enjoy the best of Tampa by simply walking out your front door to Jackson's, Sail Pavilion, Riverwalk, Channelside, the Florida Aquarium, Amalie Arena or the trolley to Ybor City. Just minutes to the Convention Center, Macdill AFB and Downtown Tampa. The Ultimate in Condo Living! Available Now!