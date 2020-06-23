All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD

937 Normandy Trace Road · No Longer Available
Location

937 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
PRIME HARBOUR ISLAND LOCATION, WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with private attached 1 CAR GARAGE in Desirable Island Walk! Upon entering the townhome, you will be impressed immediately with the vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors! This condo has been upgraded and features wood flooring throughout, Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, private screened balcony, fans in every room, and 3 pane hurricane glass doors. This elegant community is loaded with amenities: 24 hr. controlled access entry, 2 pools & heated spa, 2 lighted tennis courts, s walking/biking trails, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground & furnished clubhouse. Harbour Island school district is top A rated with Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle and award-winning Plant High School. Accepting Pets with approve. Location is Ideal! Enjoy the best of Tampa by simply walking out your front door to Jackson's, Sail Pavilion, Riverwalk, Channelside, the Florida Aquarium, Amalie Arena or the trolley to Ybor City. Just minutes to the Convention Center, Macdill AFB and Downtown Tampa. The Ultimate in Condo Living! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have any available units?
937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have?
Some of 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers parking.
Does 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has a pool.
Does 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
