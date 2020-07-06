Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY
9204 Highland Ridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
9204 Highland Ridge Way, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Property is also listed in MLS for purchase $499,900. MLS T3193137
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY have any available units?
9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9204 HIGHLAND RIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
