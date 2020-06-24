All apartments in Tampa
920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

920 E Martin Luther King Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

920 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,485 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful laminate floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have any available units?
920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard offer parking?
No, 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have a pool?
No, 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 East Drive Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
