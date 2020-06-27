All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 911 S Rome Ave 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
911 S Rome Ave 8
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

911 S Rome Ave 8

911 South Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Historic Hyde Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

911 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 8 Available 08/03/19 Rome Ave - Property Id: 134912

This property is close to Bayshore blvd and Hayd Park shopping
Has washer dryer and fire place
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134912
Property Id 134912

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4994606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have any available units?
911 S Rome Ave 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have?
Some of 911 S Rome Ave 8's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 S Rome Ave 8 currently offering any rent specials?
911 S Rome Ave 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 S Rome Ave 8 pet-friendly?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 offer parking?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 does not offer parking.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 S Rome Ave 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have a pool?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 does not have a pool.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have accessible units?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 S Rome Ave 8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College