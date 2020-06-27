Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
911 S Rome Ave 8
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM
1 of 1
911 S Rome Ave 8
911 South Rome Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
911 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 8 Available 08/03/19 Rome Ave - Property Id: 134912
This property is close to Bayshore blvd and Hayd Park shopping
Has washer dryer and fire place
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134912
Property Id 134912
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4994606)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have any available units?
911 S Rome Ave 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have?
Some of 911 S Rome Ave 8's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 911 S Rome Ave 8 currently offering any rent specials?
911 S Rome Ave 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 S Rome Ave 8 pet-friendly?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 offer parking?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 does not offer parking.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 S Rome Ave 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have a pool?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 does not have a pool.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have accessible units?
No, 911 S Rome Ave 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 911 S Rome Ave 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 S Rome Ave 8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
