Tampa, FL
908 North Brusha Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:44 AM

908 North Brusha Drive

908 North Brush Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 North Brush Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Downtown Tampa

Amenities

1 bed Room and 2 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 North Brusha Drive have any available units?
908 North Brusha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 908 North Brusha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 North Brusha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 North Brusha Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 North Brusha Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 908 North Brusha Drive offer parking?
No, 908 North Brusha Drive does not offer parking.
Does 908 North Brusha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 North Brusha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 North Brusha Drive have a pool?
No, 908 North Brusha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 North Brusha Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 North Brusha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 North Brusha Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 North Brusha Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 North Brusha Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 North Brusha Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

