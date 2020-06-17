All apartments in Tampa
908 E Bougainvillea Ave.

908 East Bougainvillea Avenue · (407) 999-6791
Location

908 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA
908 E BOUGAINVILLEA AVENUE
TAMPA, FL 33612
Rent: $600/month
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Affordable monthly rent and spacious back yard for your entire family! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $700, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5616267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. have any available units?
908 E Bougainvillea Ave. has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
908 E Bougainvillea Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. offer parking?
No, 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. have a pool?
No, 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. has accessible units.
Does 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 E Bougainvillea Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
