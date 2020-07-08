All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 907 East North Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
907 East North Bay Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:55 PM

907 East North Bay Street

907 East North Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

907 East North Bay Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,244, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,244, Available 5/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 East North Bay Street have any available units?
907 East North Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 907 East North Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 East North Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 East North Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 East North Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 907 East North Bay Street offer parking?
No, 907 East North Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 907 East North Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 East North Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 East North Bay Street have a pool?
No, 907 East North Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 East North Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 907 East North Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 East North Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 East North Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 East North Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 East North Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College