Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
905 CLANTON AVENUE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM
905 CLANTON AVENUE
905 Clanton Avenue
·
Location
905 Clanton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 2 BR 1 BA house in Wellswood. Spacious fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 CLANTON AVENUE have any available units?
905 CLANTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 905 CLANTON AVENUE have?
Some of 905 CLANTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 CLANTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
905 CLANTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 CLANTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 905 CLANTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 905 CLANTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 905 CLANTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 905 CLANTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 CLANTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 CLANTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 905 CLANTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 905 CLANTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 905 CLANTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 905 CLANTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 CLANTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
