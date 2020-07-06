All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

905 CLANTON AVENUE

905 Clanton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

905 Clanton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Cute 2 BR 1 BA house in Wellswood. Spacious fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

