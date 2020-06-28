Rent Calculator
8809 N 14TH STREET
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM
1 of 7
8809 N 14TH STREET
8809 North 14th Street
No Longer Available
Location
8809 North 14th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
REMODELED 3/2 BEDROOMS HOME, WITH MODERN FLOORING, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, CLOSE TO I-275.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8809 N 14TH STREET have any available units?
8809 N 14TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8809 N 14TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8809 N 14TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 N 14TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8809 N 14TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8809 N 14TH STREET offer parking?
No, 8809 N 14TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8809 N 14TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 N 14TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 N 14TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8809 N 14TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8809 N 14TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8809 N 14TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 N 14TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8809 N 14TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 N 14TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 N 14TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
