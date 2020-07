Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carpet

HUGE townhome with W/D connection! SPECIALS Too! - Property Id: 197526



You have to check out Garden Place! There is a 2 bedroom town home waiting for you!



Unit 23 boasts 960 sq ft of supreme living space. This unit is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that also has washer and dryer connections!



$1000 monthly rent for a 12 month lease



