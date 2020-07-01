8731 N 50th Street B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill guest parking

Two Bedroom and One Bath Apt - The Grand Apts - Property Id: 247021



Welcome to the Garden Place apartments located in Tampa, Florida. Our community is situated close to Interstate 75 for ease of commuting. Our location provides ample shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities within minutes. Explore the taste of Mexico at Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, or enjoy a festive meal at Gaspar's Patio Bar and Grille. If being outdoors is what you crave, Riverside Park and Overlook Park are only a short drive away.



We offer two unique floor plans with two bedrooms each. Our apartment homes offer an all-electric kitchen for cooking that gourmet meal. As standard, we offer central air and heating, ceiling fans, dishwasher, pantry, refrigerator and are cable ready. We are a pet-friendly community.



The Grand apartment homes provides beautiful landscaping, ample guest parking, on-call maintenance, and short-term leasing. Come and relax with us or take a stroll around our community with its shade trees.

