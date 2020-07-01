All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8731 N 50th Street B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8731 N 50th Street B
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8731 N 50th Street B

8731 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Temple Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8731 North 50th Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Two Bedroom and One Bath Apt - The Grand Apts - Property Id: 247021

Welcome to the Garden Place apartments located in Tampa, Florida. Our community is situated close to Interstate 75 for ease of commuting. Our location provides ample shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities within minutes. Explore the taste of Mexico at Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, or enjoy a festive meal at Gaspar's Patio Bar and Grille. If being outdoors is what you crave, Riverside Park and Overlook Park are only a short drive away.

We offer two unique floor plans with two bedrooms each. Our apartment homes offer an all-electric kitchen for cooking that gourmet meal. As standard, we offer central air and heating, ceiling fans, dishwasher, pantry, refrigerator and are cable ready. We are a pet-friendly community.

The Grand apartment homes provides beautiful landscaping, ample guest parking, on-call maintenance, and short-term leasing. Come and relax with us or take a stroll around our community with its shade trees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247021
Property Id 247021

(RLNE5650448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 N 50th Street B have any available units?
8731 N 50th Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 N 50th Street B have?
Some of 8731 N 50th Street B's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 N 50th Street B currently offering any rent specials?
8731 N 50th Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 N 50th Street B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8731 N 50th Street B is pet friendly.
Does 8731 N 50th Street B offer parking?
Yes, 8731 N 50th Street B offers parking.
Does 8731 N 50th Street B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 N 50th Street B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 N 50th Street B have a pool?
No, 8731 N 50th Street B does not have a pool.
Does 8731 N 50th Street B have accessible units?
No, 8731 N 50th Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 N 50th Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 N 50th Street B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College