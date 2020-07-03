All apartments in Tampa
8731 N 30th St
8731 N 30th St

8731 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8731 North 30th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Temple Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come in and get one before they're gone!

All of our apartments are freshly remodeled with new kitchens, bathrooms new tile in living room, and new carpets in the bedrooms.

In the backyard you have a private, enclosed patio, with laundry closet equipped with washer and dryer hookups.

Our community is conveniently located close to I-275 making it a ideal location to get anywhere in Tampa.
We are one street down from Busch Gardens, 3 miles from USF and only a 15 minute drive from downtown!

Apply today @:
Garden Villas Office
8731 N 30th Street, Tampa Fl, 33604
https://www.apartments.com/garden-villas-apartments-tampa-fl/k9nqqs9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 N 30th St have any available units?
8731 N 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 N 30th St have?
Some of 8731 N 30th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 N 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
8731 N 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 N 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8731 N 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 8731 N 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 8731 N 30th St offers parking.
Does 8731 N 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 N 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 N 30th St have a pool?
No, 8731 N 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 8731 N 30th St have accessible units?
No, 8731 N 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 N 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 N 30th St has units with dishwashers.

