8731 N 30th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come in and get one before they're gone!



All of our apartments are freshly remodeled with new kitchens, bathrooms new tile in living room, and new carpets in the bedrooms.



In the backyard you have a private, enclosed patio, with laundry closet equipped with washer and dryer hookups.



Our community is conveniently located close to I-275 making it a ideal location to get anywhere in Tampa.

We are one street down from Busch Gardens, 3 miles from USF and only a 15 minute drive from downtown!



Apply today @:

Garden Villas Office

8731 N 30th Street, Tampa Fl, 33604

https://www.apartments.com/garden-villas-apartments-tampa-fl/k9nqqs9