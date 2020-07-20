All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

8725 N 50th Unit C

8725 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8725 North 50th Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with W/D connections! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment, Washer/Dryer Hook-up. Freshly Painted, New flooring in bedroom, bathroom recently updated. Open and Bright living area! Close to USF, major shopping and Busch Gardens! This apartment will rent fast!!

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK IN YOUR BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1487492

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT LYNN @ 813-605-5547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4728842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 N 50th Unit C have any available units?
8725 N 50th Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8725 N 50th Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
8725 N 50th Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 N 50th Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 8725 N 50th Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8725 N 50th Unit C offer parking?
No, 8725 N 50th Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 8725 N 50th Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 N 50th Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 N 50th Unit C have a pool?
No, 8725 N 50th Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 8725 N 50th Unit C have accessible units?
No, 8725 N 50th Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 N 50th Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8725 N 50th Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8725 N 50th Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 8725 N 50th Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
