8725 N 50th Unit C

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with W/D connections! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment, Washer/Dryer Hook-up. Freshly Painted, New flooring in bedroom, bathroom recently updated. Open and Bright living area! Close to USF, major shopping and Busch Gardens! This apartment will rent fast!!



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK IN YOUR BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1487492



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT LYNN @ 813-605-5547



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4728842)