8719 N 48TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8719 N 48TH STREET

8719 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8719 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Den centrally located in Tampa. Nice open floor plan with living room/ dining room combo and a kitchen with a breakfast bar and eat-in area in the kitchen. Split floor plan features master bedroom at the back of the home with walk in closet and a bath vanity with dual sinks. Two bedrooms at the front of the home share the 2nd bathroom that also has dual sinks. Inside Laundry room, 2 car garage and a cover back patio are also great features in this home. Small animals will be considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8719 N 48TH STREET have any available units?
8719 N 48TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8719 N 48TH STREET have?
Some of 8719 N 48TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8719 N 48TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8719 N 48TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8719 N 48TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8719 N 48TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8719 N 48TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8719 N 48TH STREET offers parking.
Does 8719 N 48TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8719 N 48TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8719 N 48TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8719 N 48TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8719 N 48TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8719 N 48TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8719 N 48TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8719 N 48TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
