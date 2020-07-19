8719 N 48TH STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Den centrally located in Tampa. Nice open floor plan with living room/ dining room combo and a kitchen with a breakfast bar and eat-in area in the kitchen. Split floor plan features master bedroom at the back of the home with walk in closet and a bath vanity with dual sinks. Two bedrooms at the front of the home share the 2nd bathroom that also has dual sinks. Inside Laundry room, 2 car garage and a cover back patio are also great features in this home. Small animals will be considered