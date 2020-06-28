All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8712 North Hamner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8712 North Hamner Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

8712 North Hamner Avenue

8712 North Hamner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8712 North Hamner Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/31/19 2 bedroom 1 bath 6700 sqt foot property
Washer & dryer on property

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=12526552

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have any available units?
8712 North Hamner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have?
Some of 8712 North Hamner Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 North Hamner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8712 North Hamner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 North Hamner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8712 North Hamner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 North Hamner Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College