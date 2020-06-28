Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8712 North Hamner Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
8712 North Hamner Avenue
8712 North Hamner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8712 North Hamner Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/31/19 2 bedroom 1 bath 6700 sqt foot property
Washer & dryer on property
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=12526552
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5110304)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have any available units?
8712 North Hamner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have?
Some of 8712 North Hamner Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8712 North Hamner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8712 North Hamner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 North Hamner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8712 North Hamner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 North Hamner Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 North Hamner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 North Hamner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
